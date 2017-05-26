Bonalbo Preschool Turns 40

Early teacher Shirley Moss, Jumbunna Community Preschool director Karen McDermott and current teacher Annika Gray together for the celebrations in Bonalbo.

THE little community of Bonalbo has a big heart and cares about its children, which became even more evident when the community run preschool celebrated it 40 years this week.

About 60 guests gathered for morning tea whilst being entertained by a performance from the current cohort of preschoolers that attend Bonalbo on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Old photos and memories gave way to discussions and reflections of years gone by for a lot of the attendees.

The celebration also included the unveiling of an indigenous mural created by students from the Southern Cross Distance Education Unit, with the help of Bonalbo preschoolers.

The Bonalbo Preschool has been managed by Jumbunna Community Preschool since 2008 and continues to be well supported by Kyogle Council and the Bonalbo Community.