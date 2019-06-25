Bonalbo Police Station redevelopment delayed: Saffin

BONALBO residents will have to wait up to three years before a new police station is developed, according to Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

Despite assurances from from former Lismore MP Thomas George before his retirement that the station would be open as soon as possible, Ms Saffin said she is disappointed by advice from the NSW Government that the Bonalbo Police Station will be redeveloped over the next three financial years.

Ms Saffin last month wrote to NSW Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott seeking a timetable for completion of the $1 million project.

"The station has been closed since mid-2015 due to structural reasons and many Bonalbo constituents approached me wanting to know when the rebuild will occur because it means a police officer will stay based in the town,” she said.

Responding on behalf of Mr Elliott, Parliamentary Secretary for Police and Justice Mark Taylor wrote: "I am pleased to advise that, over the next three financial years, the NSW Police Force will receive a total of $15.9 million for the Regional Small Police Station Program.

"As part of this program, the police station located at Bonalbo will be redeveloped,” Mr Taylor wrote.

Ms Saffin said she believed Bonalbo residents would not be satisfied because the community were under the impression they would be getting a police station sooner rather than later.

She has promised to keep pushing for a more definite start date.