Bonalbo MPS is 'almost' a functioning hospital

OPEN DAY: At the new Bonalbo Multi Purpose Service with politicians, staff and members of the committee Save Our Service who fought to have a hospital in Bonalbo. Susanna Freymark

AT THE public open day, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland raised an important issue at the new Bonalbo Multi Purpose Service.

"What is the operating budget?” Cr Mulholland said. "How will they fund it?”

Her questions are directed at the State Government.

No longer called a hospital but a Multi Purpose Service, the Bonalbo facility is larger than the HealthOne in Coraki.

Kyogle Council, Members for Parliament including Janelle Saffin and the community group Save Our Service lobbied hard for six years to make sure Bonalbo retained a hospital.

"We will run a GP clinic for non urgent cases,” nurse manager Cheryl Ducat said.

For 30 years she has cared for the Bonalbo community and today staff will move into the new facility.

Aged Care facility Caroona also moves into the new building where a "home-like” environment has been created Ms Ducat said.

"We will be able to do life saving procedures when a doctor is not available,” she said. Specialist nurses will have a video link to a doctor at Lismore Base Hospital.

They can cover most medical needs except delivery of babies, she said.

"We service the rural hinterland of more than 4000 people,” Ms Ducat said.

The current casual doctor, Dr Sunil is leaving and a more permanent doctor - or two is sought.

Only stage one of facility is complete, the next stage includes an ambulance bay and morgue.

"We won't be officially open until there is an overnight patient and a doctor here,” SOS member Lance Kirkley said.

SOS members Jeanette Flanagan and Jenny Clarke said they won't celebrate until the MPS is fully operational.

"This is for our kids and grandkids,” Ms Clarke said.

SOS TIMELINE IN BRIEF

June 2011

DR TREVOR Tierney to retire on December 31. No action from health district.

November 2011

FIRST public meeting with local, State and Federal MPs, NNSWLHD, Caroona Aged Care, Council reps. NNSWLHD promise a contingency plan. SOS committee formed to fight for Bonalbo Hospital and appointment of doctor.

December 2011

DECEMBER 23, Bonalbo Health Services staff advised of contingency plan. Closure of inpatient beds from January. Frontline emergency nurses hold the fort.

April 2012

SOS committee rally community for 'Letter Storm' of ministers. Cancellation of overnight emergency department.

July 2013

MULTI Purpose Service proposal. Community engagement process for design options begins.

September 2014

THOMAS George MP announces funding for Bonalbo MPS.

April 2018

COMMUNITY Open Day for completion of Stage 1.