Bonalbo drops off the black spot list

TESTING THE NEW SERVICE: The Bonalbo mobile base station has been switched on. From left, Area general manager Telstra country wide Michael Marom, Page MP Kevin Hogan, Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland, Lismore MP Thomas George.

MOBILE phone calls just got a whole lot easier for Bonalbo residents today with a new base station switched on in the town.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the station was part of the Government's Mobile Black Spot Program and would offer improvements to services for people in Bonalbo, Bottle Creek, Joes Box, Lower Peacock, and parts of Gorge Creek.

"The new mobile base station in Bonalbo will bring a much-needed boost to mobile coverage in the area, providing benefits to emergency service operators, businesses, and residents,” Mr Hogan said.

"It is the fifth base station in our community that has gone live under Round 1 of the Mobile Black Spot Program. The other sites are Copmanhurst, Hernani, Bentley, and Coffee Camp.”

Mr Hogan said about 20 new base stations will be constructed in the community.

"Whole communities that previously had little to no mobile reception are now enjoying talking with family and friends, workmates and clients.”

A map of the mobile black spot locations and the locations which will receive new or upgraded coverage under the program is available at http://nationalmap.gov.au/