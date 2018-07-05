Bombers taking winning form into Ladies Day

BALLINA Bombers women's team showed no mercy against Lismore Swans, restricting them to only two goals in local Aussies Rules competition at the weekend.

The senior men had a long list of key players out but got the win by two goals, while the reserve grade men's team suffered their first loss of the season.

The Bombers will hold their annual Ladies' Day event this Saturday against the Byron Bay Magpies at Fripp Oval, Ballina. The club welcomes guests in celebrating and showing appreciation for all the work of women at the club.

The Bombers women's team will play at the prime time of 2.35pm, after reserves and senior men to highlight women playing Aussie rules.

Elsewhere, Lismore Swans will host Tweed Tigers for the first time at the newly renovated Oakes Oval in Lismore.

There is an opening ceremony at 10am with games to follow.

Ballina results and awards from round nine:

Reserves: Bombers 6.6 (42) - Swans 11.6 (72)

. Brighton St Best on Ground: Dennis Young

. Freewave 2nd Best on Ground: Harry Goodman

. Players' Player: Dennis Young

Women's: Bombers 7.8 (50) - Swans 2.3 (15)

. Bonefish Bar Best on Ground: Leah Patterson

. Shorty's 2nd Best on Ground: Sophie Thompson

. Freewave 3rd Best on Ground: Frankie Butler

. Players' Player: Jen Butler

Senior Men: Bombers 8.7 (55) - Swans 6.7 (43)

. Beef and Beach Best on Ground: Wilson Thomas

. Shorty's 2nd Best on Ground: Jono Jourlay

. Freewave 3rd Best on Ground: Tom Robinson . Players' Player: Wilson Thomas