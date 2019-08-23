Bombers favoured in Aussies Rules final

ON THE BALL: Action from the Lismore Swans' upset win over Tweed Tigers in the Northern Rivers Aussie Rules elimination semi-final at Pottsville last Saturday.

ON THE BALL: Action from the Lismore Swans' upset win over Tweed Tigers in the Northern Rivers Aussie Rules elimination semi-final at Pottsville last Saturday. Adrian Etherson

THE Lismore Swans will be looking for two wins in a row after shocking Tweed Tigers in the Northern Rivers Aussie Rules elimination semi-final last Saturday.

The Swans come up against the Ballina Bombers in the preliminary final tomorrow and will have to win away from home again to progress to the grand final in Lismore next weekend.

Ballina lost no fans in their qualifying semi-final defeat to Byron Bay and the better-performed Bombers would be expected to prevail against a Lismore outfit they have already beaten four times this year.

In a key match-up, Lismore ruckman Fred Sleeth will take on Ballina big man Jonathon Gourlay, who was the Bombers' best player last week.

Lismore captain Shaun King will lead his team out in his 100th game for the club.

In front of a parochial home crowd, Ballina will be strong favourites but Lismore is riding a wave of confidence and cannot be discounted.

First bounce at Fripp Oval, Ballina, is set down for 2.20pm.

In the women's preliminary final, the Ballina Bombers take on the Tweed Tigers.

The Tigers will look to continue their good form after a dominant display in the elimination semi-final when they defeated the defending premiers the Lismore Swans by 31 points.

It was a tougher day for the Bombers, who went down to the Byron Bay Magpies, the minor premiers, by 18 points in the qualifying semi-final.

The loss included a worrying goal-less first half.

Tweed Coast Tigers' Eleanor Crawley is the competition's leading goal-kicker this seaosn with 35.

She was at her dominant best in front of the big sticks last weekend as she piled on five goals.

But the Bombers have a 4-1 record against the Tigers this season.

The winner will play the Magpies in the grand final at Oakes Oval, Lismore, next Saturday.

First bounce in the women's game today is 12.30pm.