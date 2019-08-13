Bombers eye new target in NRRRL

Daniel Duncan on the charge for Evans Head against Byron Bay in NRRRL earlier this season.

PLANS are already in place for Evans Head to go on a recruitment drive to help drag them off the bottom of the ladder in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next season.

Coach Tyler Iverson already committed for a second year at the club earlier this month and is drawing up a hit-list of potential targets for the off-season.

Iverson is not looking at a raid or poaching a heap of players from other NRRRL clubs, but hopes to attract a handful of men who can help lift his young side.

The Bombers were better at the back end of the season and finished the year with their first win of the season against Marist Brothers on Saturday.

"It was always going to be a tough rebuilding year and we struggled with depth once we got a few injuries,” Iverson said.

"I came on a bit late but this time I'll have plenty of time to prepare.

"We probably only had our full team for the last couple of weeks and that's when we played our best footy.

"I've got a bit of a hit-list on what players I want to speak to and hopefully we can get a bit of experience to help our young blokes out.

"They're a great group. We still got everyone to training right up until the last game, that wouldn't happen at other clubs.”

Iverson made special mention of young winger Eddie Walker-Williams, front-rower Les Roberts and second-rower Simon Perkins for a standout season.

He has also retained his assistant coaches in Greg Barnes and Troy Johnston who both came to the club this year with plenty of experience.

"It's a really good club. The committee have been supportive and hopefully we can take a few steps forward next season,” Iverson said.

"Evans Head has been in first grade for 10 years. We're a little bit hidden away out here and I think people forget about us a little bit.

"But we make it an inviting place for players and we can be a lot better side next season if we have a bit better balance in the team.

"Les Roberts will be able to go around again, he's still playing really good footy.

"He came across a bit late this year, too, but that's the sort of experience and leadership we're looking for.”