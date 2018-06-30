Bombers at home again after mixed day against Tweed

GIVE ME A BREAK: The Ballina Bombers women's team.

LOCAL Aussie Rules between the Ballina Bombers and Lismore Swans today has been changed to a Bombers home game at Fripp Oval.

Last Saturday, the Bombers' in-form reserves and women's teams remained undefeated.

But with key players out the seniors couldn't get up against the Tweed Tigers, going down 13.5 (83) to 10.9 (69).

Other details:

Senior men's best on ground, Miller Brand; second best, Harley Schmidt; third best, Jordan McMillan; players' player, Colin O'Brien.

Reserves: Bombers 10.10 (70) defeated Tigers 3.7 (25). Best on ground, Abe Crawford; second best, Harry Goodman; players' player, Ben Tootell.

Women: Bombers 7.6 (48) defeated Tigers 5.1 (31). Best on ground, Abby Mitchell; second best, Leah Patterson; third best, Kelle McCarthy; players' player, Megan Cornwell.