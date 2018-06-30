Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIVE ME A BREAK: The Ballina Bombers women's team.
GIVE ME A BREAK: The Ballina Bombers women's team.
Sport

Bombers at home again after mixed day against Tweed

30th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

LOCAL Aussie Rules between the Ballina Bombers and Lismore Swans today has been changed to a Bombers home game at Fripp Oval.

Last Saturday, the Bombers' in-form reserves and women's teams remained undefeated.

But with key players out the seniors couldn't get up against the Tweed Tigers, going down 13.5 (83) to 10.9 (69).

Other details:

Senior men's best on ground, Miller Brand; second best, Harley Schmidt; third best, Jordan McMillan; players' player, Colin O'Brien.

Reserves: Bombers 10.10 (70) defeated Tigers 3.7 (25). Best on ground, Abe Crawford; second best, Harry Goodman; players' player, Ben Tootell.

Women: Bombers 7.6 (48) defeated Tigers 5.1 (31). Best on ground, Abby Mitchell; second best, Leah Patterson; third best, Kelle McCarthy; players' player, Megan Cornwell.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    premium_icon Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    Crime A LAWYER has claims a magistrate made a decision "outside of her jurisdiction".

    Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    premium_icon Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    Business Huge demand for this new cleaning service

    Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    News Animal rescuers have called on residents to stop dumping roosters

    Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    premium_icon Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    News The surf school had been operating in the shire for 20 years

    Local Partners