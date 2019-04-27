Bombers are one big family

DRIVING FORCE: Evans Head hooker Nathan Walmsley shapes to move against Northern United in NRRRL earlier this month.

DRIVING FORCE: Evans Head hooker Nathan Walmsley shapes to move against Northern United in NRRRL earlier this month. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FAMILY connections and the chance to rebuild the club helped Evans Head secure the services of coach Tyler Iverson in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

Iverson coached Ballina to a grand final win in 2015 and returns to coaching after having a two-year break.

His son Logan is in his second year at five-eighth in first grade while his nephews Brody and Jared Waters are also in the team.

The Bombers are winless after the first three rounds and will take on Marist Brothers who are also yet to win a game at Oakes Oval, Lismore, tomorrow.

"I'm originally from Evans Head and with Logan and my nephews here the timing was right,” Iverson said.

"They're a very committed group of people at the club and we're determined to rebuild for the years ahead.

"We want to show the better teams how competitive we are and that will hopefully help us attract some players to the club.

"The majority of this team are in their second year of first grade now and they're still getting used to the demands of playing in the top grade.”

Iverson lured centre Jordan Sly and retired second-rower Simon Perkins across from Ballina to help build the team around fullback Aaron Scells and hooker Nathan Walmsley.

He also has assistant Troy Johnstone and the highly-skilled Greg Barnes at his disposal on the coaching staff.

A win tomorrow could set Evans Head up for a big month with three home games to follow.

"We're still working on combinations and we need to stay in the game for the full 80 minutes,” Iverson said.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games, Mullumbimby is chasing its first win of the season against Tweed Coast at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

The Giants have combined with Tweed Seagulls in under-18s but will be playing all its home games at Mullumbimby.

Ballina will look to win its fourth straight game against Murwillumbah at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Kyogle hosts Northern United at New Park, Kyogle, and Byron Bay plays Cudgen at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

The Casino Cougars have the bye.

LADDER

Ballina 6

Byron Bay 6

Murwillumbah 6

Tweed Coast 4

Casino 4

Kyogle 4

Northern United 4

Cudgen 2

Mullumbimby 0

Evans Head 0

Marist Brothers 0