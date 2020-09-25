Bomb hoax caller used dead brush turkey as bowling ball

The Tweed man used a dead brush turkey as a bowling ball to intimidate staff.

AN EX-navy serviceman threatened to blow up the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Brisbane and then used a dead brush turkey as a bowling ball to terrorise staff at a North Coast hopsital's mental health unit, a court heard.

Upper Burringbar's Jez Kokshoorn appeared by telephone in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to seven charges including using a carriage service to make a hoax threat and using a carriage service to menace and intimidation.

Court documents reveal the 27-year-old was a navy sub lieutenant who was involved in Operation Slipper during his service as part of the country's border protection.

Kokshoorn, who says he suffers from anxiety and trauma from his time in the navy, contacted the 'Open Arms' counselling service of the veteran affairs support services in Brisbane by phone and threatened to kill himself and blow up the Minister of Veterans Affairs.

Police found him later the same day at his Tweed home and he was taken to the Tweed Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Medical staff deemed him not mentally unstable and discharged him about 6.50pm.

As he left the hospital, Kokshoorn jumped in front of a bus at the intersection of Florence and Powell St which slowed and did not hit him.

He returned to the hospital and began swearing at staff asking them to organise him a lift back to his home.

As security approached him, Kokshoorn tried to grab the guard's swipe card from his waist.

The guard tried to grab him but Kokshoorn ran away heading towards the bowls club.

He returned with a dead brush turkey which he 'bowled' into the hospital's front foyer triage area, landing next to one of the nurses.

The fourth time he returned, Kokshoorn threw a rock the size of the baseball, damaging the hospital wall's plaster.

He threatened the security guard to "smash" the rock into his head if he came near him.

Nurses and security followed Kokshoorn to the car park where he continued to abuse and threaten them.

A short time later police arrived and he was arrested.

Kokshoorn's case was adjourned for a Sentencing Assessment Report to be sentenced at on November 18.