Bomb attacks lead to prison sentence

Joseph Palermo, 40, was sentenced over two attempts to blow up a fish and chip shop.

Joseph Palermo, 40, was sentenced over two attempts to blow up a fish and chip shop. Liana Turner

LOVED ones of a man who tried to blow up a fish and chip shop collapsed in the public gallery as his sentence was handed down.

Magistrate Lisa Stapleton found Joseph Palermo, 40, guilty of two counts of attempting to intentionally damage property by fire or explosive at Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday. She had earlier dismissed the more serious two charges of dishonestly, with a view to a gain, damaging property by fire.

Ms Stapleton sentenced the father-of-three, based in Pacific Pines, to a total sentence of two years and one month imprisonment. Palermo's wife and friends wept when this decision was handed down.

Defence solicitor Carl Edwards told The Northern Star they were pleased the more serious charges were dismissed, but disappointed he was now behind bars. He said they would launch proceedings to appeal the convictions and, if that failed, appeal the severity of Palermo's sentence.

A bail application launched shortly after this afternoon's sentencing was rejected.

Ms Stapleton said the Palermo's financial hardship was not significant enough to be taken into account when deciding the severity of his sentence.

The court heard Palermo's parents had placed their home as a guarantee on a $600,000 loan which Palermo Seafoods - directed by the defendant and his father, Frank - acquired in taking over the Tweed Heads shop, then known as Menniti Seafoods, from the previous tenant. The home will soon be subject to a foreclosure.

After being wrongfully locked out of the River Terrace building by owner Luciano Menneti, and prevented from accessing their equipment, the Palermos launched civil proceedings. They have not yet received the damages awarded.

As the civil proceedings continued, Palermo took matters into his own hands, first leaving a sparkler bomb and lighter with an opened, overturned gas bottle outside the fish and chip shop early on January 7, 2014, before ramming a car containing a napalm-like substance through the shop's glass windows four days later.

Ms Stapleton said while both bombing attempts effectively failed, Palermo's actions posed a risk to the community.

"It was a most serious offence," Ms Stapleton said.

"There was a grave risk of harm to another person or persons."

She acknowledged Palermo had not re-offended since being released from custody in Queensland in September, 2014, but this was not enough for him to maintain his liberty.

Palermo cannot apply for parole before December 3 next year.