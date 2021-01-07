Menu
FLOOD WATCH: The Bureau of Meteorology said there is the possibility of flooding from rivers in and around Lismore, Photo: Alison Paterson
News

BOM warns of ‘possible flooding’ for Wilson, Richmond Rivers

Alison Paterson
7th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
As rain continues to fall across the Northern Rivers and thunderstorms are predicted, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued an updated flood watch with early advice of possible flooding within the Richmond, Wilsons and Orara rivers.

At 10:11am today, the BOM warned of moderate rainfall associated with a weakening low pressure trough moving through northeast NSW until Thursday evening.

The BOM said the flood watch meant people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

"This has the potential to cause minor riverine flooding across the Orara River and Richmond Wilsons catchments on Thursday," the BOM said.

"Catchments likely to be affected by flooding are currently saturated following rainfall over the last few weeks.

"The weather system is expected to cause riverine flooding for the catchments listed.

Flood Classes (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service."

The BOM said catchments likely to be affected include:

Wilsons River - minor flooding

Richmond River - minor flooding

Orara River - minor flooding

The BOM also said flood warnings were current for the following catchments: Paroo River and Bellinger River.

For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

For the latest rainfall and weather forecasts see www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood

Flood Safety Advice:

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

For more information on the Flood Watch Service

FloodSafe advice is available at SES and for emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately.

The next Flood Watch will be issued by 11:00am EDT on Friday 08 January 2021.

bom bureau of meteorology flash flood northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

