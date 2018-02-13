Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BoM warning: Damaging winds and large hailstones

A storm probability map for 4pm from North Coast Storm Chasers.
A storm probability map for 4pm from North Coast Storm Chasers.
JASMINE BURKE
by

A SEVERE Thunderstorm Warning has been issued this afternoon for damaging winds and large hailstones for people in parts of Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms are likely to form over the next several hours, but the warning area does not currently include Lismore and coastal locations.

Although North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin said: "Storms are likely widespread with severe storms possible locally.”

"Yesterday we ended up having a mostly 'fail day' with the exception of some isolated severe cells on the ranges then later areas like Yamba, Ballina and Grafton had a quick rumble and lightning show.”

He said the no-show and short-lived storms was due to an onshore easterly sea breeze.

But, he said "thunderstorms should not have issues today”.

"Today we have a NNE wind expected and this will bring much warmer and moist air into the mix alongside with highly unstable atmosphere and very humid conditions thunderstorms should not have issues today,” Mr Parancin wrote.

Higgins Storm Chasing also posted on their page: "Some isolated to scattered storms are likely across NENSW and Southern parts of SEQLD during this afternoon. Some of these have a good chance of becoming severe.”

The weather forecasters wrote the humidity is making things feel a lot hotter.

"Maximums are likely to quickly reach the mid 30s and be heavily influenced by humidity making it feel between 3 and 6C warmer.”

The Weather Channel says Lismore is currently 32C, but due to humidity it feels like 38C.

Topics:  higgins storm chasers north coast storm chasers northern rivers weather weather forecast 2018

Lismore Northern Star
BYRON ARREST: Police feared for their safety

BYRON ARREST: Police feared for their safety

"THE footage didn't look the best for police at the time but ... you'll see that the police acted in self-defence at the time."

Moral convictions hanging by a G-string: OPINION

A bystander films as Byron Bay police arrest a woman near the Wreck.

Have we become immune to each other's humanity?

Is this the second Splendour act confirmed for 2018?

TOURING: MGMT played at The Falls Music & Arts Festival in 2014.

This American band pretty much confirmed it

Hark, glad tidings of great Joyce: OPINION

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce with MP Kevin Hogan at a press conference on proposed changs to Oakes Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

This week's big issue is Ocupational Health and Safety at the office

Local Partners