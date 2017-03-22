BOM: Up to 40mm estimated with thunderstorms forecast

STORMY: The BOM is predicting thunderstorms and high localised falls between 30-40mm on the Northern Rivers.

RAIN, rain and more rain is what the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting for the Northern Rivers for at least the next week.

Forecaster, Katarina Kovacevick light showers are expected across the region delivering a light sprinkle of rain up to 10mm.

Tomorrow and Friday is a different story Ms Kovacevick said with thunderstorms predicted to hit the region as a southerly change to develop along the coast.

The change could bring with it higher, very localised falls of up to 40mm across the Northern Rivers.

"There's a fair chance for the region to see storm activity tomorrow," Ms Kovacevick said.

Rivers and creek heights around the area are easing according to BOM hydrologist, Shangyou Zhang.

He said the bureau will be keeping a close eye on our waterways as the rain rolls over the Northern Rivers.

The flooding warning classification for the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn may be re-evaluated following the isolation of villages in the area.

Mr Zhang said no warning was issued because the minor flood warning level is currently set at 3m but the river peaked at 2.8m - thus no warning was issued.

He said in this case, the flood classification "may be too high in this case".

He said the bureau doesn't have the authority to change the flood classification level but he did say the BOM may consider discussing the matter with the authoritative body, the Flood Planning Management Committee.

Latest River Heights

Leycester Creek at Rock Valley: 1.35m (steady)

Teraenia Creek at The Channon: 0.96m (steady)

Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale: 1.92m (steady)

Wilsons River at Eltham: 2.72m (steady)

Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD): 2.22m (steady)

Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD): 2.00m (steady)

Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD): 1.92m (steady)

Richmond River at Wiangaree: 0.77m (steady)

Richmond River at Kyogle: 1.92m (falling)

Richmond River at Casino: (Automatic Gauge) 2.06m (steady)

Richmond River at Coraki: 2.59m (falling)

Myrtle Creek at Rappville: 4.11m (falling)

Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction: 2.52m (falling)

Richmond River at Woodburn: 2.07m (falling)