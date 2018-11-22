BOM predicts temperatures 11 degrees higher than average

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Mackay over the weekend, with a heatwave expected for the region.

MACKAY and district residents are warned to prepare for temperatures to soar with predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting an "extreme" heat wave will impact the local area.

BOM Meteorologist Adam Woods said Mackay is forecasted to reach maximum temperatures eight to 11 degrees than usual.

Mr Woods said a through, that is currently bringing the region "well received" rainfall will stall in the north of the state "pulling in the heat".

"It will stall in the north before pushing southwestward, drawing in warm air mass from the state and those persistent t north wetly winds will keep the temperatures high," he said.

"The trough will push off the coast tomorrow, that is cooling but by Saturday we are seeing temperatures of 35 and by Sunday 37.

"The average this time of year is normally 33."

Mr Wood said the worst of the heat would hit the region over Monday and Tuesday but was unsure if the high temperatures would remain leading into Wednesday.

"Inland will see the worst heat as the sea breaker will keep things a little cooler and moderate those coastal temperatures."

Extreme heatwave conditions along northeastern Queensland coasts are expected over the weekend. BOM

The fire danger warning provided by Rural Fire upgrades the danger for the Central Coast, and Whitsunday is upgraded to 'very high' on Saturday as temperatures begin to increase.

In other parts of the region:

Clermont is expected to reach 41 on Sunday, 39 on Monday and 40 on Tuesday

Moranbah is expected to reach 41 on Sunday, 42 on Monday and 43 pm Tuesday

Bowen is expected to reach 34 on Sunday, 39 on Monday and 36 on Tuesday