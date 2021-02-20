BOM: Minor flood warning Wilson River at Lismore

FLOOD WARNING: The BOM has issued a Minor Flood Warning for the Wilson River at Lismore. File Photo: Alison Paterson

A Minor Flood Warning for the Wilsons River at Lismore has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

At 2:32pm EDT on Saturday February 20, 2021, BOM issued Flood Warning Number: 6 for Minor flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

“Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Wilsons River catchment on Friday evening,” the warning said.

“As a result significant river level rises have been observed in the Wilson River catchment overnight Friday into Saturday morning.”

BOM said minor flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is currently at 5.47 metres and near its peak, with minor flooding.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple-0) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

The next warning will be issued by 06:00pm EDT on Saturday 20 February 2021.

Latest River Heights

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Leycester Creek at Rock Valley 2.26 Falling 02:27 PM SAT 20/02/21

Terania Creek at The Channon 2.29 Falling 02:28 PM SAT 20/02/21

Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale 5.59 Falling 02:28 PM SAT 20/02/21

Wilsons River at Eltham 7.11 Steady 02:29 PM SAT 20/02/21

Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD) 6.24 Steady 02:15 PM SAT 20/02/21

Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD) 6.18 Falling 02:29 PM SAT 20/02/21

Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) 5.47 Steady 02:27 PM SAT 20/02/21

