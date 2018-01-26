BoM: Large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

Severe weather warning issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Severe weather warning issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology warn the storms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that and damaging winds over the next several hours.

BoM warned: "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Illawarra, South Coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and Northern Tablelands districts.”

While Lismore and the coastal region appears to be out of the danger, North Coast Storms Chasers said: "These storms are moving very slowly in a general northerly direction.”

Wind speeds of up to 40km/h have been measured along the North Coast.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: