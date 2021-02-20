BOM: Hazardous surf warning for surfers, rock fishers

SURF WARNING: The BOM has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Byron Coast for the weekend of Saturday February 20 and Sunday February 21, 2021. Picture Rohan Kelly

This weekend surfers and fishers are better off staying on the beach as the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for the Byron Coast.

At 4:03am EDT on Saturday February, 20 until midnight EDT Sunday February, 21, 2021 the Bureau of Meteorology said surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming along parts of NSW including the Byron Coast.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

The next warning will be issued by 5:00pm EDT Saturday.