BOM forecaster warns we’re not over the worst yet

Flood warning signs are in place in Tumbulgum as the region is lashed by flooding rains. Picture: Liana Boss

AS WILD weather continues to lash the Northern Rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting worse conditions ahead.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Abrar Shabren, Monday will continue to worse with thunderstorms and damaging winds expected to wreck havoc.

Mr Shabren said heavy rainfall was expected to develop and intensify today as a trough extending from a low near the southern Queensland coast moves onshore.

Conditions are forecast to ease later Tuesday or early Wednesday as the trough weakens.

But he said the BOM expected winds averaging 60-70 km/h and gusts exceeding 90 km/h, along the coastal fringe north from about Yamba.

“Today (Monday) we are in the day where most of the action will happen,” he said.

“The winds along the coast will get quite gusty and later might be strong enough to bring down trees and power poles and we might have some thunderstorms today, tonight and tomorrow.”

Mr Shabren said at this stage, the widespread heavy rainfall was expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday, though thunderstorms may still produce localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding during Wednesday.

“The BOM has issued multiple flood warnings and flood watches are currently in place including for the Tweed and Northern Rivers,” he said.

“At the tide at the Tweed entrance we measured 2.2m and we have minor flood warnings for the Tweed, Wilson Bellinger and Brunswick Rivers and also for Marshalls Creek.”

Mr Shabren said they expected the wild weather to peak on Monday night and from Tuesday see rain and winds ease, although they will continue for the rest of the week.

Along the coast, BOM predicts waves up to 5m will be pounding the beaches and has issued a hazardous surf warning.

“Large and powerful waves which combined with damaging surf on the Far North Coast will cause significant coastal erosion,” he said.

“Abnormally high tides are expected along the coast north from about Ballina during this morning’s high tide and Tuesday’s high tide, which may lead to localised coastal inundation.

“Don’t drive where there’s seawater or riverine flooding as these surges can cause erosion, land might have shifted and you have no idea what could be underneath you.”