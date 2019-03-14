Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather modelling site Windy shows a number of tropical weather systems are hanging off the Queensland coast.
Weather modelling site Windy shows a number of tropical weather systems are hanging off the Queensland coast. WINDY.COM
Weather

BOM forecaster keeping an eye on developing tropical low

Ashley Pillhofer
by
14th Mar 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH tropical storm systems circling the country, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Gray said he is watching and waiting to see what might happen.

"There is currently a couple, there is a low-pressure system in the New Guinea section of the Coral Sea," he said.

"Storms are going through the western part of Cape York and there is one (tropical low) in the Indian Ocean.

Mr Gray said inconsistencies between the different modelling systems used by the BOM meant he was unsure where each system was tracking towards.

"We are watching things at the moment, to see whether the systems will progress further than they are now," he said.

"The guidance we use is a number of models but none of them are really agreeing."

Despite some weather modelling sites showing heavy rain and wind could hit the east coast, Mr Grey said there was no particular cause for concern currently.

"At this stage, we are just watching, we don't want to cause alarm," he said.

"If things develop we will be warning people."

Mr Grey said weather in Mackay is "not looking too bad" in the coming days.

Forecasts show a slight chance of showers over most of tropical Queensland and reasonably high humidity as the weekend approaches.

bom editors picks forecast tropical low weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mystery of Lismore's disappearing birds

    premium_icon Mystery of Lismore's disappearing birds

    News GAIL Doggett used to enjoy watching the abundance of bird life in her garden. But for six weeks, she hasn't seen a single bird.

    • 14th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    Major medical cannabis hub planned for Ballina

    premium_icon Major medical cannabis hub planned for Ballina

    Business Australian company pushes ahead with plans for 30,000sqm facility

    Business sees 'one of worst days' in years over one-way road

    premium_icon Business sees 'one of worst days' in years over one-way road

    Council News Businesses owners said they are suffering from one-way traffic trial

    • 14th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    Premier shows Lismore $1.5m worth of ‘love’

    premium_icon Premier shows Lismore $1.5m worth of ‘love’

    News Gladys Berejiklian visited the region again