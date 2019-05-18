Bolt: Shorten won't be able to gloat

THIS election should never have been close. Labor leader Bill Shorten now knows his global warming crusade spells disaster.

Shorten cannot gloat over the narrow win he seems headed for. It may be joy today, but likely defeat next election.

That's because the real story of this result is how Labor lost a massive lead as more voters realised what the party had in mind.

So imagine what voters will do to Labor once they feel the real pain of what's coming - higher taxes and rising power prices, with the economy already slowing.

And Labor will at best lead with too few seats to risk annoying anyone.

The real election story starts with news reports from last year.

Take this, from July, when then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull lost five by-elections: "Coalition MPs fear an election disaster after the Turnbull Government's primary vote crashed below 30 per cent in a crucial Queensland by-election."

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his wife Chloe arrive to cast their votes at Moonee Ponds West Primary school in Melbourne, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Approximately 16.5 million Australians will today vote in what is tipped to be a tight election contest between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

No wonder the Liberals dumped Turnbull the next month. But new Prime Minister Scott Morrison was then undermined by a vengeful Turnbull, and when Victoria's Liberals were smashed in November's state election we read this: "A shellshocked, outgoing Opposition Leader Matthew Guy warned ... Shorten could win a majority as large as 60 to 70 seats nationally."

Guy wasn't alone, so why have the Liberals instead made this election close?

It's clear Labor was being swept to victory not by its policies but by the public's contempt for the Liberals' ineffectiveness and infighting, with two prime ministers sacked in three years.

But then came the election campaign.

Note this: the Liberals didn't become competitive by announcing brilliant policies. In fact, Morrison campaigned harder against Labor's policies than he fought for his own, and suddenly more voters looked at Labor - and worried.

Note also this: Morrison didn't dare attack Labor's global warming policies as hard as they deserved.

He didn't dare seem a sceptic, knowing journalists would be outraged. He especially couldn't risk provoking open warfare with Turnbull who, with son Alex, helped warming extremists campaign against Liberal MPs such as Tony Abbott and Greg Hunt.

So he couldn't say Labor was grossly exaggerating the warming scare and Labor's emissions cuts - four times bigger than the Liberals' - won't change the world's temperature anyway.

But Shorten stupidly let Morrison attack Labor's plan by proxy when he promised Labor would make Australians buy just as many electric cars as petrol cars by 2030, even though we buy just 2000 electric cars a year today.

This was clearly nuts, and Morrison pounced.

Then Shorten refused to tell us the cost of his global warming scheme - estimated by economist Brian Fisher at $250 billion by 2030. Suspicions grew.

Morrison, who campaigned with huge energy, attacked Labor's massive tax grab, calling Shorten "the Bill you can't afford".

True, Labor can now argue that an election win gives it a mandate for exactly these policies, since the Liberals themselves made them the biggest issue. But its hard heads will privately know better.

Labor once seemed headed for a landslide, thanks mainly to voter disgust with the Liberals, and will still win because of it. But the more that voters consider Labor's policies, the less they trust them.

No, it seems this election will give Labor not a mandate but a warning. It certainly won't be a mandate for Shorten's big taxes and his radical changes to our electricity system.

But one thing could save Labor from defeat next time: if the Liberals, still divided, decide global warming did win it for Bill, not nearly lose it.