Bolt is back at the Bombers

ON TARGET: Evans Head have signed Trevor Bolt for the upcoming Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season. Photo Kayarna Tregidgo

ON TARGET: Evans Head have signed Trevor Bolt for the upcoming Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season. Photo Kayarna Tregidgo

EVANS Head has kick-started its recruitment drive by signing mercurial halfback Trevor Bolt for the upcoming Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season.

Bolt returns to the Bombers for the first time since 2017 and will be joined by fullback David Jacky and lock Theo Hippi.

The trio have spent the past two seasons playing at Casino and helped the Cougars reach the preliminary final this year.

“Trevor was the main target and it’s a nice bonus to have the other guys signed now, too,” Bombers recruitment manager Brad Mayes said.

“The three of them wanted to stick together and they’ve shown that they’re a pretty handy combination.

“Word is starting to get around town that we’re signing a few players and we wanted to have a few names locked in before Christmas.”

Bolt is a big boost for the Bombers, he was the equal leading try-scorer and best halfback in the competition when they made it to the preliminary final in 2015.

He also played semi-finals at the club in 2011 when he first moved to the area from Sydney.

Evans Head has slowly been rebuilding since 2017 where they have struggled near the bottom of the ladder.

Mayes hopes the new arrivals will bring out the best in the clubs younger crop of players.

“We’ve got Chad Banks, Jordan Sly and Brody Waters, they’ve got big futures but they haven’t had the chance to play alongside someone the calibre of Trev,” he said.

“It will help push them along and Theo actually started out in our under-18s team a few years ago.

“He had no fear playing first grade as a 17-year-old and he’s gone on to become one of the most destructive ball-runners in the competition.”

The Bombers have retained coach Tyler Iverson and his assistants Greg Barnes and Troy Johnstone for a second straight year.

They have also welcomed a new group of Fijian players living in Evans Head while keeping most of its 2019 team intact.

“We hope this will be a team that can play finals next year and we’ll hopefully have a few more names to announce in the coming weeks,” Mayes said.