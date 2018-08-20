Menu
SCN290113SEWAGE Caption: Floodwaters and sewage pour out of a manhole in Mountain Creek.
Business

Boiler maker seeks $775k for manhole workplace injury

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Aug 2018 1:15 AM
A CENTRAL Queensland boilermaker is suing a company that has gone into administration for a workplace accident in 2016.

Brendan James Muller, 40, was working at a site in Biloela for Gavrock Pty Ltd when he sustained injury to his back while lifting a manhole cover.

Documents filed with the Supreme Court in Rockhampton by Mr Muller's lawyers, Chris Trevor and Associates, stated Mr Muller had been working on the Dee St line that a manhole next to power infrastructure on Netley St was connected to.

The document says rain fell on the weekend before the incident on September 12, 2016, with dirt running into the manhole, which was cleaned by a vacuum truck on more than one occasion.

Mr Muller used two manhole lifters to move the manhole cover from the frame, finding the manhole lid very difficult to lift because of dirt washed up around the edges during the weekend rain.

The document claims as he grasped the manhole cover and attempted to lift it to expose the hole, he experienced back pain.

He sustained soft tissue damage to the lower back, aggravated an existing condition and injured the right side of the joint between the spine and pelvis - the sacroiliac.

Mr Muller's lawyers are seeking up to $776,614 in damages.

The Morning Bulletin contacted both his lawyers and the administrators for Gavroc for comment, but there has been no response.

