Bogus meter reader tried to enter resident's home

RESIDENTS in Kyogle are being warned of a possible intruder trying to gain access to homes under the guise of reading meters.

On Wednesday a woman who didn't want to be named answered a knock on her door to a man asking to read the meter.

"I directed him to go around to the side of the house where the meter is located,” she said.

"He looked at the device he was carrying and said "it says here that the meter is inside, so you'll have to let me in to read it.”

The woman's suspicions were raised and she started to take a good look at him.

"He didn't have a uniform on and wasn't wearing any sort of ID,” she said.

"I told him that the meter was not inside, he was not coming inside either, and if he really wanted to read the meter it's down the side of the house.

"He thanked me for my time and left (without reading the meter).”

The woman rang Essential Energy and asked if there were meter readers in the area.

"The lady I spoke to said no there wasn't, they were around on Tuesday but definitely not Wednesday,” she said.

The incident has been reported to police.