Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The search for Qi Yu continues.
The search for Qi Yu continues.
Crime

Body of missing woman Qi Yu found

25th Jul 2018 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed they have found the body of missing Sydney woman Qi Yu dumped on the M1 near Berowra.

Ms Yu was allegedly murdered by her flatmate inside their shared home at Campsie following an argument over money, police say.

Qi Yu’s flatmate has been charged with her murder.
Qi Yu’s flatmate has been charged with her murder.

Police believe she was murdered after discovering large amounts of blood in the Campsie property and her Toyota Corolla, which was found in the neighbouring suburb of Burwood.

Senior police sources say Ms Yu was talking to her mother on the internet when their call suddenly ended about 7.15pm on Friday, June 8.

More to come

Related Items

Show More
editors picks missing woman murder qi yu sydney

Top Stories

    Changes you need to know if you're going to Ballina airport

    Changes you need to know if you're going to Ballina airport

    Council News THE first stage of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is complete and traffic conditions have changed.

    • 25th Jul 2018 11:47 AM
    60 apartments approved in 'pocket living' development

    premium_icon 60 apartments approved in 'pocket living' development

    Council News Site already has 34 micro-offices and commercial spaces

    Heartbreaking discovery: Mum finds son in backyard pool

    Heartbreaking discovery: Mum finds son in backyard pool

    News The three-year-old's condition is still unknown

    Why this Kyogle man is 'one to watch'

    premium_icon Why this Kyogle man is 'one to watch'

    News Remember the name Jarrah Dundler - he has a bright future ahead

    Local Partners