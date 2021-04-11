Body of missing woman found on rural property

Police have found a body believed to be that of missing 78-year-old woman Adele Morrison on a rural property at Barrington.

The search for a missing Maclean woman, last seen leaving her son's Port Macquarie home to visit Gloucester, has come to a sad end after a body was located on a rural property on Saturday.

The 78-year-old woman was last seen leaving her son's home in Port Macquarie on Tuesday March 16, 2021, to travel to Gloucester.

Family members reported her missing to Mid North Coast police on Wednesday March 17, 2021, and investigators conducted extensive inquiries and co-ordinated searches into her whereabouts.

About 5.15pm on Saturday April 10, a property owner notified police after locating the body of a woman on the riverbank of his rural property on Barrington West Road, Barrington.

Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.

The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of missing woman Adele Morrison.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.