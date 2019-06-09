Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BODY FOUND: Police have located a missing man's bod in a dam.
BODY FOUND: Police have located a missing man's bod in a dam. Tessa Mapstone
News

Body of missing man from Northern NSW found in dam

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Jun 2019 3:29 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a Northern NSW man has been found after the 41-year-old was last sighted in May.

Glen Jones was last seen leaving his home on Newton St in Armidale about 5.20pm on Monday, May 27.

Police located the man's body in Dumaresq Dam on Dumaresq Dam Rd, Armidale at 9am this morning.

The police set-up a 3km search boundary on the out limit of the dam when they commenced looking on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

armidale coffs harbour emergency missing man north coast northern nsw nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    A-grade chooks at the annual show

    premium_icon A-grade chooks at the annual show

    News The quality is better than ever post-drought - here's why.

    Vintage lovers hunt for gold

    premium_icon Vintage lovers hunt for gold

    News Hundreds flock to Brunswick Heads to search for vintage gold

    LAST ROLL: Sad day as team mourns bowling club collapse

    premium_icon LAST ROLL: Sad day as team mourns bowling club collapse

    News Members bowl for the last time after a decade of games

    $4m upgrade will create 60 jobs

    premium_icon $4m upgrade will create 60 jobs

    Business Uupgrade hopes to attract pilot training schools