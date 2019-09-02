Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Crime

Body in plastic identified as NSW woman

2nd Sep 2019 12:13 PM

The body of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a creek near Newcastle has been identified.

Members of the public made the grisly discovery at 10.30am on Saturday while driving past on Wakefield Road at Killingworth.

Police removed the body from the water and have since identified it as 29-year-old Danielle Easey.

Ms Easey lived in Booragul, in Lake Macquarie, but more recently was staying at multiple locations around the area, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

Detectives are now appealing for information to establish her last movements.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks police

Top Stories

    FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

    premium_icon FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

    News EMERGENCY crews desperately tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene.

    Sneaky way woman stole $8500 from 87-year-old's bank account

    premium_icon Sneaky way woman stole $8500 from 87-year-old's bank account

    Crime Northern Rivers woman fraudulently cashed cheques at a Lismore bank

    Killer 'did not intend' for victim to die, court hears

    premium_icon Killer 'did not intend' for victim to die, court hears

    Crime He aimed the revolver at the man's stomach, not his head

    'Scientific' approach to gelato has delicious result

    premium_icon 'Scientific' approach to gelato has delicious result

    Careers Flavours include beetroot and maple syrup on macadamia milk