A man was found stuffed inside a wheelie bin at Yeronga
Crime

Body found stuffed in wheelie bin

by Michael Wray
2nd Dec 2018 2:29 PM
POLICE are investigating the death of a man found last night stuffed inside a wheelie bin in Yeronga.

The Courier-Mail understands the bin was tied shut with shoe laces.

Investigators have not identified the man or the cause of death.

It is believed residents of Yeronga Street had started complaining about a smell coming from the bin and called police, who arrived about 7pm.

The bin was located outside a unit complex.

Police have not released any other information.

