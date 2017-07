Police believe the man found dead was about 80-years-old.

A MAN'S body has been found on a footpath near Lennox Head.

Police confirmed the man was discovered in the suburban streets of Skennnars Head earlier this evening.

The man, believed to be 80-years-old, was found along Skennars Head Rd near Headland Dr.

It is understood road blocks were in place while police investigated the incident.

It is unknown at this stage how the man died.

More to come.