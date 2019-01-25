Menu
ON SCENE: The body of a male, thought to be that of a 90-year-old from the Port Macquarie area, has been located next to a crashed car in bushes on the northbound Waterfall Way offramp to the Pacific Highway this morning.
News

Body found near highway may have been there for days

Sam Flanagan
by
25th Jan 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a 90-year-old man has been located next to a crashed car in bushes near the Pacific Highway this morning.

The body, believed to be a man from the Port Macquarie area, was found in scrub on the northbound Waterfall Way off-ramp.

It's believed the car may have run off road up to three days ago, but was hidden from view due to the thick shrub it crashed into.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the site around 6am this morning after a motorist noticed signs of a crash and made the discovery of the vehicle and body.

Police forensic officers are expected to process the scene soon.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

 

Coffs Coast Advocate

