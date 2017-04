A man's body has been found in a caravan park.

POLICE are investigating after a man's body was found in South Murwillumbah.

Emergency services were called to a caravan park, on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah, just after 1.30pm today, following reports a 45-year-old man's body had been located.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command will commence inquiries into the incident.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted next week to determine the cause of death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.