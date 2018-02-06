Menu
Body found in shallow grave at construction site

Police and forensic investigators are on scene at the Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton after bones were discovered in a shallow grave.
Police and forensic investigators are on scene at the Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton after bones were discovered in a shallow grave.
Caitlan Charles
by

UPDATE: Forensic investigators are now on scene at the site of a possible dead body. 

Late this afternoon The Daily Examiner received reports of a body being found on the new Grafton Bridge site. 

The area investigators are searching is on the eastern side of the Pound St viaduct near Bridge St. 

More to come. 

The Daily Examiner has received reports of a possible body being found near the new bridge construction in Grafton.
The Daily Examiner has received reports of a possible body being found near the new bridge construction in Grafton.

BEFORE: A BODY has reportedly been found in Grafton this afternoon.

The Daily Examiner understands possible human remains were found in a shallow grave within the construction site of the new Grafton Bridge on the north side of the Clarence River this afternoon.

At about 3.15pm today, there was one police officer stationed outside the entry to the construction site near Bridge St, and it appeared a section of the site which contained an excavator had been cordoned off.

A member of the community told The Daily Examiner bones had been found on site.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Inspector Tony Milner did not confirm a body had been found, but said police were conducting an investigation.

"At this stage, the police are in the very early stages of investigation," Insp Milner said.

