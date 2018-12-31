Body found in Cairns creek

A man’s body has been found along Chinaman Creek.

A MAN'S body has been found in mangroves along Chinaman Creek in Cairns this morning.

The discovery was made by a fisherman about 10am and follows the search for Rowan Kahn, 28, of Normanton.

"A fisherman found the body in Chinaman's Creek near Trinity Inlet," Chief Superintendent Brian Huxley said.

"The condition was consistent with someone who had been in the water for a few days."

Formal identification has not yet occurred and a post mortem examination is expected to determine the cause of death.

The find follows the disappearance of Rowan Kahn, 28, who was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen in Westcourt entering a canal.

Mr Kahn left a Westcourt address with a family friend about 4am before walking down to a Chinaman Creek canal located near the intersection of Brophy and Dillon streets and entering the water.

He was reported missing to police on Saturday morning by family after he failed to contact them.

Clothing belonging to Mr Kahn was located on the creek bank by friends that morning,

Meanwhile, the search for a missing Rossville woman has been suspended due to poor weather.

Police have halted the search for Ebony King, 34, as wild weather from a tropical low lashes Cape York.

In the 24 hours leading to 9am yesterday, Cooktown had recorded 142mm of rain.

Ebony King, 34, disappeared after wading into the swollen Wallaby Creek near a causeway at Rossville between Cape Tribulation and Cooktown about 6pm on Thursday last week.

Friends have posted messages of support on social media.

"Hoping she's been stranded and will be returning soon. Eb is as tough they make them and at home in the bush so if someone has a chance... then she does," one wrote.

"They've gotta find her! She is too strong of a soul to be taken," another posted.

Millie Mae, who grew up with Ms King, wrote on social media that her friend was a "strong hard-headed Rossville chick."

"She knows the creek, especially when it's flooded and is one tough cookie," she said