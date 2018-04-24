Body found on Bali beach feared to be missing NSW man

THERE are fears the body a man washed up on a Bali beach following a surfing accident is that of NSW musician Jae Haydon.

Mr Haydon, believed to aged in his 30s, from Woonona, near Wollongong, was reportedly surfing at Padang Padang Beach, one of Bali's most famous surf spots, at about 7.30am on Monday when he was knocked off his board by a wave.

Friends became alarmed after a broken surfboard identical to Mr Haydon's, later washed up at the nearby Uluwatu beach.

Indonesian authorities confirmed that Badung lifeguards found a body floating in the water on Monday night, the Daily Telegraph reported.

A photo showing a surfboard broken in two was posted by locals to social media. Picture: Facebook

Family and friends have flooded social media with posts expressing their shock and sadness.

"To our free spirit Jae, who roamed the world and lived the life we all dreamt of, who brought incredible joy to loads of people in this world, lost his life in Uluwatu, Bali today," Mr Haydon's sister Heidz Haydon posted online. "So gutted to find out that the missing surfer was you, but you lived one of the best lives imaginable brother," Brooke Wood posted on Facebook today.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

- AAP