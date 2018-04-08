Menu
Body found at north coast tourist attraction

JASMINE BURKE
by
8th Apr 2018 4:30 PM

A BODY has been located by police at Dalwood Falls, inland from Ballina last night.

There was an ongoing search by local police and a police dog in the area that evening before the female's body was located just after midnight.

Dalwood Falls is a popular watering hole destination for locals and tourists.

It is unknown at this stage how the unidentified person died.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

