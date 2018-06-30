Body found in NFL star’s house

Janoris Jenkins has reportedly been informed of the death.

A DEAD body has been found in the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins - and police are reportedly treating it as a homicide.

The corpse was discovered in the basement by a worker who was at the Fair Lawn residence while Jenkins was in Florida, ESPN reported.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, but neighbours told The Post the 29-year-old football star would often let family members and friends stay at the residence when he wasn't there.

"They are really friendly," said neighbour Danielle Barnes, 31. "When it's not football season they go to Florida."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn Police Department said they were investigating the death. Sources told ESPN that it was being treated as a homicide.

Janoris Jenkins, pictured, was teammates with dead star Aaron Hernandez. Photo: AP

Neighbours told The Post that Jenkins lived with his girlfriend and brother, though it's unclear if they were at his luxury, six-bedroom home when the body was discovered.

"The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified," Bergen County prosecutor Dennis Calo said in a statement.

Jenkins has been in the Sunshine State since the end of Giants' mini-camp two weeks ago, according to ESPN.

"His girlfriend just had a baby," Barnes said.

The Pro Bowler was reportedly notified about the death on Tuesday morning local time. The Giants said in a statement to ESPN that they were also aware and "monitoring the situation.