A body was found inside a house fire at Guyra in the state's north.
Body found after housefire

Bill North
by
10th Aug 2019 5:54 PM
AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a body was found inside a house destroyed by fire in the north of the state.

Emergency services were called to the home on Falconer Street, Guyra, 35km north of Armidale, about 4pm on Friday, August 9, and found the house well alight.

A body was found in a bedroom after the fire was extinguished by NSW Rural Fire Service.

A post mortem examination will be conducted this week to determine cause of death and establish formal identification; however, police are investigating if the body is that of the 60-year-old man who lived in the home.

Inquiries by officers from New England Police District continue, and the cause of the fire is still to be determined.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Grafton Daily Examiner

