Body builder overcomes adversity to become world champ

KICKING goals and rising above life's unexpected obstacles something Lennox Head resident Jacqui Patterson lives by.

Over the past year the 51-year-old mother of two, marriage celebrant and 2017 Australian Survivor contestant has overcome tribulations including a shoulder surgery, and aggressive grade four, stage two melanoma on the same shoulder.

And she has still come out on top, recently scoring the World Champion Over 50's Fitness Model title.

"People should back themselves.

"There's no such thing as I can't or I won't... people are capable of anything they set their minds to.”

Jacqui said with no more obstacles in the way - bar months of rehab on her shoulder - she was "keen as to get strong again and tick that bucket list”.

"Once the rehab was done and I was given the green light to train properly again it was full steam ahead.

"I had always wanted to compete in a body building comp so I dove in.

"My diet and training had to be precise and on point so I got myself a coach and started to kick some butt.

"With my busy schedule as a full time marriage celebrant I had to select weekends to compete I didn't already have weddings booked.

"The fitness industry runs a season A and a season B so competitors often plan for these competitions years out.”

She started by entering her first competition with ICN (iCompete Natural Body Building) in Coffs Harbour in September and surprised herself with a few placings.

"The next one in sight was the QLD State Championship in October where I bought a better package to the stage and took out 1st place in the Over 50's Sports Model and 2nd in Over 50's Fitness Model.

"There was no stopping me after that and it was then onto the World Championship on the Gold Coast last Sunday at the Sheraton Mirage.

Jacqui took out World Champion Over 50's Fitness Model and 2nd in the sports division, as well as placing fourth in the over 40's fitness division.

She said while she spent ample time training at Riverside Health Studio Ballina, abs are made in the kitchen.

When she's not pumping iron, The Champagne Celebrant will be busy travelling up and down the coast marrying people.