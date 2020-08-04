Bobcats come crashing down in Bangalow blowout

Maclean Bobcats were victorious in their Anzac Cup away trip to Bangalow Bulldogs in March, but the Clarence club went down 5-1 in their Football Far North Coast Premier League fixture on August 2.

Maclean Bobcats were victorious in their Anzac Cup away trip to Bangalow Bulldogs in March, but the Clarence club went down 5-1 in their Football Far North Coast Premier League fixture on August 2.

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats were riding a high, leading the Bangalow Bluedogs 1-0 on Sunday before it all came crashing down.

After winning their opening two fixtures and ahead 1-0 at 75 minutes, the Bobcats were on track to maintain a perfect start to life on return to the Football Far North Coast premier league, before slumping to a 5-1 loss.

Squad members may be wondering what went so wrong in the round 2 away trip, but coach Dennis Mavridis knew exactly what happened.

“The boys were worn out. Three games in eight days has taken its toll,” Mavridis said.

“There were some very tired players out there and we were without a few key members due to injury.”

Mavridis was referring to captain Jarred Doyle and experienced head Nelson Burgess, who were on the sidelines for the loss.

“Nelson and Jarred didn’t play and Josh Arndell had to come off at half time. He probably shouldn’t have played at all,” he said.

Despite the loss, Maclean still sit second on the Premier League ladder behind defending premiers South Lismore Celtics.

The Bobcats will host a first official home game on Saturday when they welcome Alstonville FC to Wherrett Park and Mavridis is hoping to have some key personnel back in the squad.

“The week ahead will be a good break for the squad. Hopefully we’ll have Jarred and Josh back in but Nelson could still be out for another couple of weeks,” he said.

In the remaining round 2 games, Alstonville edged Byron Bay 2-1, Richmond Rovers beat Lismore Thistles 1-0 and South Lismore beat Goonellebah Hornets 2-1.

Backing up for midweek games were Byron Bay taking on Lismore Thistles on Tuesday night, and Richmond Rovers hosting Bangalow on Wednesday.