Bob Marley's hits played in Brunswick Heads

NEW YORK musician Al Anderson was asked to play lead guitar on Bob Marley & The Wailers' Natty Dread sessions (1974).

Anderson played lead guitar on Crazy Baldhead and on the Live! album (1975), remaining with the band until 1976, when he joined Word, Sound and Power, backing Peter Tosh.

He returned to Marley's band and played on the Survival and Uprising albums.

After Marley's death, Anderson continued to tour with The Wailers Band.

In 2008, he formed the band The Original Wailers with Junior Marvin, which Marvin left in 2011.

The Original Wailers will be in Brunswick Heads tomorrow, to perform the iconic 1984 Bob Marley & The Wailers album Legend in full, plus a special encore of greatest hits.

Anderson said the show will include songs such as Is This Love, Could You Be Loved, One Love, No Woman No Cry, I Shot The Sheriff and other reggae anthems.

"I spent the last week of Bob Marley's life before he went on his journey and he asked me to honour the music that we created together," he said.

"I gave him my solemn oath so that's what I am doing.

"We play the music of Bob Marley to the best of our ability."

Al Anderson said there may be some of his newer music performed after they finish playing Legend!

"We normally don't play just Marley's music, we also include some of our own, but if that's going to make people happy, we will.

"We will be playing the Legend! album in this show but I also have two albums of my own music that we could play during our set, such as the 2013 Miracle album for which we received a Grammy nomination."

Diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma in 1977, Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 in Miami at age 36.

The musician said he was helping to keep the musician's legacy alive.

"I played with the original group in 1974 and I had several shows with them," he said.

"I know what it takes to understand the conviction in Bob's music, because Bob gave me the rights to continue with his legacy, to do this."