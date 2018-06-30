Grim vision for Australia in 2035

IMAGINE waking up at the crack of dawn and purchasing an online ticket to visit Manly Beach.

You queue up upon arrival, slot your ticket through a machine like at a train station during peak hour, and pass through the barriers in order to enjoy the surf - for a set amount of time.

It may sound totally implausible, but according to Bob Carr, that's the way Australia's major cities are headed.

The former Foreign Minister, who in 2000 famously declared that "Sydney was full", has warned that Australia must curb its population intake if it wishes to preserve its natural landmarks.

In his new memoir, Run For Your Life, he offers this bleak hypothetical for Sydney's future: "In the late 2020s towers overflowed from regional centres such as Parramatta and Penrith and filled in the land between.

"As a result the sense of being packed tight - with densities that felt like those of Hong Kong - finally caught up with Sydney.

"The sheer press of numbers forced changes in how we lived. For example - and it's one among many - given that all streets leading to the famous beaches were now chronically choked, the fencing to lock off Bondi and Manly and the other ocean beaches had to go up overnight, like the Berlin Wall. For beach access between 5am and midnight, visitors could purchase tickets online and enter through turnstiles.

"Fencing off the beaches and requiring tickets had a perfect precedent. In 2029 it had been introduced for Sydney's coastal walking tracks including the ones that ran in the region's national parks: entry by ticket only, the numbers controlled."

He describes a vision of degraded artificial parks, with no indigenous animal life remaining, before concluding: "Think it's far-fetched? Surely closer to being true than not."

'LITTLE THOUGHT IS GIVEN TO THE CONSEQUENCES'

Speaking with news.com.au, Mr Carr argued that even if we were to push more money into infrastructure and transport to accommodate, our major cities - in particular Melbourne and Sydney - would still see a fundamental change.

"I think turning the Sydney basin into, substantially, a region of tower dwelling follows - as night follows day - from the rapid rate of population growth we're committed to," he told news.com.au.

Australia currently accepts 190,000 migrants per year under its annual quota.

"Ninety per cent of the annual intake goes to Sydney or Melbourne," said Mr Carr. "Even with the best planning and the biggest infrastructure spends, you still change the character of the city, and I think we're entitled to think through that a bit more.

"My concern is the conversion of Australia's east coast to one of towers. That's what Australia looks like if we've got a population of 40 million. Our immigration levels in the developed world is the highest in proportion with our population across the developed world, and there's very little thought given to the consequences of that."

Bob Carr argues in his book that “turnstiles for beaches” will become a reality if Australia doesn’t curb its population growth.

The conversation was reignited earlier this year after former prime minister Tony Abbott called for Australia to reduce its immigration levels from 190,000 to 110,000 people per year.

"My issue is not immigration; it's the rate of immigration at a time of stagnant wages, clogged infrastructure, soaring house prices and, in Melbourne at least, ethnic gangs that are testing the resolve of police," he said during a speech at the Sydney Institute.

"It's a basic law of economics that increasing the supply of labour depresses wages; and that increasing demand for housing boosts price."

HOW DO AUSSIES FEEL ABOUT IMMIGRATION?

Polling data suggests Australians are increasingly sharing his concerns.

A Lowy Institute poll released earlier this month revealed a sharp spike in anti-immigration sentiment, with a majority (54 per cent, a 14-point rise from 2017) of Australians saying the total number of migrants coming to the country each year was too high.

That said, the same-sized majority said "Australia's openness to people from all over the world is essential to who we are as a nation".

Does Australia need to reconsider its population growth rate?

Mr Carr believes he's still in the minority on the immigration debate. "I don't think people have linked the change in the way we're living - the long travel times, the speed of high density and the unbeatable congestion in many suburbs - with our migrant intake," he said. "I think people making that link is the biggest challenge in trying to have a debate."

Mr Carr said he "celebrates the fact that more than 37 per cent of Sydney's population was born overseas", stressing that the argument is not based on race. "We've got beyond that. We can now have this debate without people getting too sensitive."

"It was pretty exotic to say that in the 90s, sure, and the racial sensitivity crept into every discussion. Even people who arrive here as migrants are now supporting the proposition that we can have a more sensible immigration discussion."

Run For Your Life will be published by Melbourne University Publishing on July 2.