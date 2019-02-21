Boats high and dry waiting out TC Oma

GREAT BLUE: Brett Lakey has designed a new $250,000 glass bottom boat for operations at Lady Musgave Island.

HALF of the Lady Musgrave Experience's fleet is quite literally high and dry as tour operator Brett Lakey hunkers down for Tropical Cyclone Oma.

The business's last tour was on Wednesday and now both their dive boat and glass bottom boat are secured on hardstands on land.

Mr Lakey said if conditions worsened over the next 24 to 48 hours he may have to move his two larger boats up the river.

The tours will be out of action until the threat of the cyclone abates somewhere around the middle of next week.

"We've just got to make sure everything's safe," he said.

The weather could see six to eight metre seas and winds of around 40 to 60 knots out on the reefs.

Mr Lakey said except for Oma's interference, tours had been going strong.

"We've had about 120 people a day which is great for this time of year," he said.

He said he was looking forward to the Tobruk Experience.

Earlier this month, minister Leeanne Enoch announced Tobruk tours would begin Monday, but Oma has delayed those plans.

Bundaberg Aqua Scuba's Julian Negri said weather had halted the first tours of the Tobruk until well into next week.

Further north, the weather caused cruise trip HMAS Albatros to pull out of a visit to Gladstone.

Yesterday afternoon, the Albatros was sitting off the coast, about 130km from Agnes Water.

It had been scheduled to visit Fraser Island yesterday.

It's understood the German-owned ship's captain wanted to avoid the weather system.

Closer to the shore, Surf Life Saving's Craig Holden said it was a game of wait-and-see.

"We'll just monitor conditions over the coming days," he said.

Mr Holden said beaches had been closed in recent days but said the closures had been due to high tides.

He said lifesavers expected an increase in swell and said mornings had been light and glassy with lights winds.

Yesterday afternoon the winds had become stronger.

"Beaches are open at the moment," he said.