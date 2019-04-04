A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

Police on scene near Wardell where a man died in a boating incident.

UPDATE 10.35am: A 60-year-old man has died this morning after a boat incident near Wardell at 7.30am.

Chief Inspector Bill McKenna from Ballina Police said the 60-year-old and a 39-year-old man set out on a fishing trip in a small boat on the Richmond River when something happened to the boat and both men were ejected.

He said the 60-year-old man was brought to shore by nearby boaters and CPR was commenced, but the man was unable to be resuscitated.

Chief Inspector McKenna said the men were not wearing life jackets at the time and stressed the importance of boaters taking all necessary safety precautions when going out on the water.

Ballina Police, Ballina detectives, NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

Chief Inspector McKenna said the cause of the incident is still under investigation and a brief was now being prepared for the Coroner.

UPDATE 10.07am: A MAN has died near Wardell after a boating incident this morning.

The boat has been removed and the Coroner is on scene.

Original story: NSW Ambulance are on scene at Wardell after a boating incident occurred just after 7.30am this morning.

Crews are performing CPR on one patient and all other patients are out of the water.

Four ambulance crews are on scene.