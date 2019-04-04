Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on scene near Wardell where a man died in a boating incident.
Police on scene near Wardell where a man died in a boating incident. Francis Witsenhuysen
Breaking

A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

Francis Witsenhuysen
Jacqueline Munro
by , and Jacqueline Munro
4th Apr 2019 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.35am: A 60-year-old man has died this morning after a boat incident near Wardell at 7.30am.

Chief Inspector Bill McKenna from Ballina Police said the 60-year-old and a 39-year-old man set out on a fishing trip in a small boat on the Richmond River when something happened to the boat and both men were ejected.

He said the 60-year-old man was brought to shore by nearby boaters and CPR was commenced, but the man was unable to be resuscitated.

Chief Inspector McKenna said the men were not wearing life jackets at the time and stressed the importance of boaters taking all necessary safety precautions when going out on the water.

Ballina Police, Ballina detectives, NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

Chief Inspector McKenna said the cause of the incident is still under investigation and a brief was now being prepared for the Coroner.

 

 

UPDATE 10.07am:  A MAN has died near Wardell after a boating incident this morning.

The boat has been removed and the Coroner is on scene.

 

Original story: NSW Ambulance are on scene at Wardell after a boating incident occurred just after 7.30am this morning.

Crews are performing CPR on one patient and all other patients are out of the water.

Four ambulance crews are on scene.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dad grabs kids, throws scooters at skate park

    premium_icon Dad grabs kids, throws scooters at skate park

    News Disturbing footage has emerged of a man allegedly attacking a group of children at a skate park in the state’s north. GRAPHIC WARNING: VIDEO.

    • 4th Apr 2019 9:18 AM
    Why you'll hear 100 siren blasts in 100 seconds on Saturday

    premium_icon Why you'll hear 100 siren blasts in 100 seconds on Saturday

    Community It could get a bit noisy in Casino this weekend

    How to get a free lunch today

    premium_icon How to get a free lunch today

    News Fancy a free lunch today? Here's what you need to know

    • 4th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
    'Love letter to Lismore': Art trail's important message

    premium_icon 'Love letter to Lismore': Art trail's important message

    Whats On Local artists with a disability showcase work in 40 shops