BOATERS WARNING: Big waves and rough conditions mean boaters, fishers and other ocean-goer are warned to stay out of the surf. Samantha Elley
News

Boaters warned of dangerous surf

Alison Paterson
by
3rd Jun 2018 4:32 PM

IF YOU are thinking of going boating, avoid heading out to the ocean and stick to rivers and creeks as rough weather is predicted.

On Sunday afternoon Roads and Maritime Services issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about continuing dangerous surf conditions on Sunday night between the Byron and Eden coasts and Monday between the Byron and Hunter coasts.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:

. Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'

. Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions

. Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan

. Wear a lifejacket.

For more information:

Offshore boating safety: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/campaigns/offshore.html

Lifejackets: www.lifejacketwearit.com.au

Live vision of bar crossings: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/webcams/web-cam.html

Official forecast: www.bom.gov.au/nsw

BoM maritime-specific advice: www.bom.gov.au/marine/about/four-vital-checks.shtml

dangerous surf conditions northern rivers weather rough boating wild weather
Lismore Northern Star

