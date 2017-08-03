22°
Boaters warned of dangerous surf conditions

3rd Aug 2017 10:59 AM
Big swells hit the North Wall of the Ballina Bar. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star
Big swells hit the North Wall of the Ballina Bar. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star Jay Cronan

A DANGEROUS surf condition warning has been issued for most of the NSW coast.

Roads and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about dangerous surf conditions today and tomorrow along the Byron, Coffs, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden Coast.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:

  • Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'
  • Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions
  • Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan
  • Wear a lifejacket.

For more information:

Offshore boating safety: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/campaigns/offshore.html

Lifejackets: www.lifejacketwearit.com.au

Live vision of bar crossings: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/webcams/web-cam.html

Official forecast: www.bom.gov.au/nsw

BoMmaritime-specific advice: www.bom.gov.au/marine/about/four-vital-checks.shtml

Boating safety images: www.flickr.com/photos/nswmaritime/

Topics:  boating bom dangerous surf conditions northern rivers weather rms

