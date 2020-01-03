Boat with steering problems rescued from ‘very rough’ bar

MARINE Rescue Evans Head crew rendered much-needed assistance to a vessel in distress on Thursday afternoon.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Marine Rescue Evans Head crew had received a distress call and assisted in ensuring the vessel arrived safely back to shore.

“A vessel in distress called for assistance with steering gear problems,” the post read.

“They managed to cross the bar themselves and we then ensured their safety to the boat ramp.”

Marine Rescue Evans Head crew assisted a vessel in distress on Thursday. Picture: Randall Legg

Witnessing the scene, Randell Legg and his family watched on as the rescue crew helped the vessel.

“Another fine job by Evans rescue team,” Mr Legg posted on social media.

“These guys broke something in the steering coming into a very rough bar.

“Well done captain.

“Well done rescue team.”

The Evans Head crew invited the Legg family on-board the ‘Pride of Evans – Evans 30’ rescue boat to show them how they operate during a rescue.

“We welcomed the budding rescue specialists on board and enjoyed the opportunity to share about our beautiful ‘Pride of Evans- Evans30,” the rescue crew’s Facebook page said.

“We thank the community for your ongoing support of our rescue service.”