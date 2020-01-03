Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marine Rescue Evans Head crew assisted a vessel in distress on Thursday. Picture: Randall Legg
Marine Rescue Evans Head crew assisted a vessel in distress on Thursday. Picture: Randall Legg
News

Boat with steering problems rescued from ‘very rough’ bar

Aisling Brennan
3rd Jan 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARINE Rescue Evans Head crew rendered much-needed assistance to a vessel in distress on Thursday afternoon.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Marine Rescue Evans Head crew had received a distress call and assisted in ensuring the vessel arrived safely back to shore.

“A vessel in distress called for assistance with steering gear problems,” the post read.

“They managed to cross the bar themselves and we then ensured their safety to the boat ramp.”

Marine Rescue Evans Head crew assisted a vessel in distress on Thursday. Picture: Randall Legg
Marine Rescue Evans Head crew assisted a vessel in distress on Thursday. Picture: Randall Legg

Witnessing the scene, Randell Legg and his family watched on as the rescue crew helped the vessel.

“Another fine job by Evans rescue team,” Mr Legg posted on social media.

“These guys broke something in the steering coming into a very rough bar.

“Well done captain.

“Well done rescue team.”

The Evans Head crew invited the Legg family on-board the ‘Pride of Evans – Evans 30’ rescue boat to show them how they operate during a rescue.

“We welcomed the budding rescue specialists on board and enjoyed the opportunity to share about our beautiful ‘Pride of Evans- Evans30,” the rescue crew’s Facebook page said.

“We thank the community for your ongoing support of our rescue service.”

boat rescues evans head marine rescue evans head
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police dog catches offenders on the run after string of crimes

        premium_icon Police dog catches offenders on the run after string of...

        News YOGI the police dog proved his worth once again after helping catch two people wanted on a large number of offences who were fleeing police in a car and then on...

        The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        premium_icon The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        News When it comes to festival fashion, even footwear is important

        Servo robbed by man wielding blood-filled syringe

        premium_icon Servo robbed by man wielding blood-filled syringe

        News A LISMORE service station was robbed early on Thursday morning when a man made a...

        Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        premium_icon Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        Property ONE of the biggest names in the music industry has lodged a DA for his North Coast...