Boat harbour slipway to be converted to parkland

The slipway at the Brunswick Heads boat harbour will be converted to parkland.

A CONTRACT of $319,000 has been awarded to convert the Brunswick Heads boat harbour slipway into green space for community use.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced the contract has been awarded to the NSW Soil Conservation Service.

"This investment is the first step in reclaiming land around the slipway and improving public access to the waterfront of the Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour.

"The slipway has been out of use for some time now and the community has expressed their preference for the area to be converted to accessible green space through a masterplan consultation process with the Department of Industry - Crown Lands and Water and Byron Shire Council.

"Around 600sq m square metres of land will be reclaimed and converted to parkland and the slipway will be backfilled with drainage rock and certified clean fill material.

"In addition, turf will be laid and a new pathway installed to connect the area to the river training wall.

"This new green space will enhance the environment around the boat harbour foreshore and improve access for the entire Brunswick Heads community."

Work is scheduled to begin in January 2018 and will take around six weeks to complete.

The project is being funded by the NSW Government's Coastal Infrastructure Program, which supports coastal communities through maintenance of maritime assets on Crown land.