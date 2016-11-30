Boat fire ignites on the Richmond River

Emergency services were on the scene of a boat fire on the Richmond River.

TWO women have suffered burns on board a boat on the Richmond River at Woodburn.

Emergency services have rushed to the riverbank off Bank St, North Woodburn to reports of a boat fire at around 2pm.

Fire and Rescue crews are on scene and were trying to tow the flaming boat to the shore about 15 minutes ago, according to a Fire and Rescue spokesman.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said two women were treated for superficial burns, one to the arm and the other to the head.

One of the injured women was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

The boat has since sunk to the bottom of the river.

HAZMAT are currently making the area safe.