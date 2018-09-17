Boat collides with luxury craft at sail launch

GUESTS at the launch of the Southport Yacht Club sailing season were treated to high tea and high drama with a display including a collision and a capsize.

The annual spectacle is never a dull affair with a flotilla of club vessels - from small sailing dinghy's to powerboats - completing a tight turn in the marina right in front of the club house.

A strong northerly made conditions extra tricky for the 70-plus sailors and vessels taking part in the 72nd instalment this year.

Southport Yacht Club sail season launch on Saturday. Picture: Jerad Williams

A prophetic club general manager Brett James told the Gold Coast Bulletin prior to the sail past not to be surprised at the odd crash - and he wasn't wrong.

There were plenty of close calls but the most dramatic moment came when a boat carrying most of the club's ex-Commodores slammed into a luxury vessel berthed at the marina.

Despite a large bang, there appeared to be just minor damage amounting to little more than scratches and a bit of a fright for those on-board and onlookers.

A club junior member also capsized as he turned but came up smiling to cheers from guests including senior sergeant Jay Nataro, the officer in charge of Gold Coast Water Police.

Southport Yacht Club sail season launch on Saturday.

The MC noted later: "This is one of the better sail pasts we have had in years. We have had a capsize, we've had a crash."

Among the club's rising sailors on display were Danah Clements and Hudson McKee in an MG14.

The pair, in their fifth year of sailing, are among 3500 club members.

Southport Yacht Club sail season launch on Saturday.

The sailing season features 400 races.

Mr James said the club now boasted Southport Yacht Club, it's Hollywell site and an Oxenford site.